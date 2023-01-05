California's water reservoirs still have a lot of room, even after the series of storms

FOLSOM – Major water supply reservoirs around Northern California still have plenty of room, even after the recent series of storms.

Still, some reservoirs are up relative to their seasonal average.

As of Thursday, Folsom Lake is at 421.20', which is 55 percent of total capacity but 133 percent of the historical average for the date.

Camanche Lake is also reading at 71 percent of capacity, good for 120 percent of its historic average.

New Bullards Bar, which has a similar capacity to Folsom, is at 69 percent of total capacity and 111 percent of the historical average.

California Department of Water Resources

Northern California's largest reservoirs, however, are still below their historical averages for this date. Lake Shasta, the largest with a total capacity of 4,552,000 AF, is just at 34 percent of total capacity – only 58 percent of the historical average.

Lake Oroville, the second largest reservoir in the state, is only at 39 percent total capacity and 74 percent of its historical average.

The California Department of Water Resources has a constantly updating page monitoring the major water supply reservoirs across the state.