Tom Brady says he'll begin his Fox Sports run in 2024

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady revealed Monday that he will begin his new role as Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst in the fall of 2024. Brady made the announcement on Colin Cowherd's radio show, "The Herd."

Brady, who said last week that he was retiring from the NFL "for good," described his partnership with Fox as a "great opportunity" and said that he is looking forward to taking on the new role.

.@TomBrady tells @ColinCowherd on @FS1 that he will start his broadcast career with FOX in the Fall of 2024. pic.twitter.com/rckDnIVeQO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2023

"I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up to put their max effort into their life and their career and I think for me, I want to be great at what I do," Brady said.

Last year, Brady surprised fans when he announced he would retire from professional football, but then said he would be coming back to play less than two months later. It had not been clear when Brady would be joining the Fox Sports team, as Fox executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said last year that Brady would assume his new role "immediately following his playing career," but did not provide an exact timeline.

The New York Post reported Brady's deal with Fox Sports is worth $375 million over 10 years, which is believed to be the largest in sportscasting history, and more than his combined earnings as an NFL player — not including endorsements.

Brady said Monday that he always wanted to be "fully committed" to his career and that his biggest motivator was not letting those who bet on him down.

"Even in the future, I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving," Brady added. "And I have so many people to rely on that can support me in that growth too."