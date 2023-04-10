Toddler found unharmed in North Highlands apartment along with 2 bodies

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Two bodies were found inside a North Highlands apartment along with a young child.

On Sunday, authorities said the bodies of two adults -- a male and a female -- were found inside an apartment at 4407 Oakhollow Drive. A 3-year-old child was also found alive and unharmed inside the apartment.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play at this time, but the causes of death have yet to be confirmed by the coroner's office.

The child is now in the custody of family members. The identities of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of next of kin. It's unknown how the toddler was related to the victims.