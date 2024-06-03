Tiny homes on the way for Grizzly Flats residents still displaced by Caldor Fire

GRIZZLY FLATS — More help is on the way for certain El Dorado County property owners still displaced by the 2021 Caldor Fire.

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved Ordinance 5199 on May 21. This would allow property owners in Grizzly Flats who were either uninsured or underinsured to build tiny homes on their property, rather than having to live in a trailer or an RV.

"RVs are set up for a weekend. They're not really set up to live in," said Matt Nunley, a Grizzly Flats resident.

Nunley has lived in Grizzly Flats for about eight years. Following the Caldor fire, he started building 8x12 sheds for people who needed them.

"We've got a lot of people living in RVs and they need somewhere to put their stuff. That was the biggest I could build without getting a permit," Nunley said.

Since then, he has been a big advocate for finding adequate housing for displaced neighbors. Nunley said he even plans to help build the tiny homes.

"I've been building the sheds but that's not enough. It's been my dream to use my lumber to build somebody a place to live," he said.

George Turnboo, District 2 Supervisor, said he has been trying to come up with a solution since the Caldor Fire.

"These poor people living in these RVs, especially when there's anywhere from five to six feet of snow," Turboo said.

He said the county adopted a similar program as one up in Butte County. The dwellings can be any size, but if it's less than 750 square feet, it will be exempt from certain requirements.

"[These] 750-square-foot homes will be where they don't have to have any solar or sprinkler systems required on these homes, so the cost of these homes will be minimal and these people can go on with their lives," Turboo said.

Turnboo said the building fees are completely waived.

Lorena Beaudion and her family lost their home in the Caldor Fire and have since rebuilt. She said this could be a huge help to residents as she knows firsthand what it's like to have to live out of an RV.

"It's not fun. Five people and four big dogs in a trailer. It was hard. Worry about if it's going to leak or when it rains, the winds, it being tipped over. It's scary," Beaudion said.

Nunley said he hopes this shows his neighbors that they have not been forgotten about or left behind.

"I've spent the last 2-2.5 years driving through town. I can't drive past all of these people that have nothing and not do something about it," Nunley said.

The ordinance goes into effect 30 days after it was approved. Those interested will still have to apply for a building permit, but the fees will be waived.