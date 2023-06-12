Prices skyrocket for a chance to witness history at Ball Arena, tickets to Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat Game 5 going for thousands of dollars

Fans react to Game 4 victory following Ball Arena watch party Fans react to Game 4 victory following Ball Arena watch party 01:53

Ticket prices for what could be the deciding Game 5 of the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat NBA Finals game at Ball Arena are going for thousands of dollars. The game takes place on Monday night and the Nuggets lead the series 3-1.

Fans cheer Denver Nuggets during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against Miami Heats at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Ticketmaster's website shows prices ranging from around $930 (for a nosebleed seat, high up in Section 300) to $14,000 for a seat that's courtside or close to the front row. A few highly desirable "Club Lexus Access" seats with a front row view of the action are even going for a whopping $30,000 or $50,000.

Should the Nuggets win Monday night's game it would be the biggest win in franchise history. The team would win its first championship after decades of not ever even making it to the final round of the NBA Playoffs.

People who are attending the game are encouraged to get there early to experience Ball Arena's Playoff Plaza. Starting an hour before the 6:30 p.m. tipoff, Supermascot Rocky will be out in the crowd with the Denver Nuggets dancers and there will be special giveaways and the Sport Court will be out.