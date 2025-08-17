$7 bet at Thunder Valley Casino in Placer County wins guest more than $622K

A guest at a Northern California casino walked away with a big payday after placing a bet worth a little more than a cup of coffee.

Thunder Valley Casino and Resort announced Sunday that a guest had placed a $7 bet on the Buffalo Diamond Extreme penny denomination machine.

The tiny paid off big time, with the guest hitting a $622,352.71 jackpot.

Casino officials say guests have been hitting some pretty significant jackpots at Thunder Valley in recent weeks, with a $1.15 million payout at the Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond and a $249,470 Buffalo Link jackpot among them.

Thunder Valley Casino and Resort is located about 30 miles north of Sacramento near Rocklin.