$7 bet at Thunder Valley Casino in Placer County wins guest more than $622K

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

A guest at a Northern California casino walked away with a big payday after placing a bet worth a little more than a cup of coffee. 

Thunder Valley Casino and Resort announced Sunday that a guest had placed a $7 bet on the Buffalo Diamond Extreme penny denomination machine. 

The tiny paid off big time, with the guest hitting a $622,352.71 jackpot. 

Casino officials say guests have been hitting some pretty significant jackpots at Thunder Valley in recent weeks, with a $1.15 million payout at the Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond and a $249,470 Buffalo Link jackpot among them. 

Thunder Valley Casino and Resort is located about 30 miles north of Sacramento near Rocklin. 

