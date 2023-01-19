Three hospitalized after crash on Interstate 80 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Three people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crash on Interstate 80 in Sacramento.

This happened Wednesday, January 18 on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue.

The driver, a man in his 20's, lost control and hit the sound wall. He had to be extricated from the car, according to the Sacramento CHP.

The driver, along with two women in their 20's who were passengers in the car were transported to local hospitals with moderate to major injuries.

They are all expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.