Watch CBS News
Local News

Threatening message prompts increased police presence at Rocklin school

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROCKLIN – Authorities say an increased police presence will be at a Rocklin school on Monday after the discovery of a threatening message over the weekend.

The Rocklin Police Department says they were contacted on Saturday by a parent concerned about a message between Victory High School students.

Police did not reveal exactly what the message – which was sent by an unknown person – said, but it reportedly had statements about "the use of a firearm."

Officers have investigated the message that no credible threat has been found, police say.

Still, Rocklin police will be making their presence known near Victory High School on Monday as a precaution.

"The Rocklin Police Department takes every threat seriously, especially to our school campuses, and will continue to work with our Rocklin Unified School District partners to provide a safe environment for our students," the department said in a statement.

Police thanked the parent who came forward and reported the message. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 6:54 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.