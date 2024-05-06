Threatening message prompts increased police presence at Rocklin school

ROCKLIN – Authorities say an increased police presence will be at a Rocklin school on Monday after the discovery of a threatening message over the weekend.

The Rocklin Police Department says they were contacted on Saturday by a parent concerned about a message between Victory High School students.

Police did not reveal exactly what the message – which was sent by an unknown person – said, but it reportedly had statements about "the use of a firearm."

Officers have investigated the message that no credible threat has been found, police say.

Still, Rocklin police will be making their presence known near Victory High School on Monday as a precaution.

"The Rocklin Police Department takes every threat seriously, especially to our school campuses, and will continue to work with our Rocklin Unified School District partners to provide a safe environment for our students," the department said in a statement.

Police thanked the parent who came forward and reported the message.