This Sacramento County school district revives career training programs for students

More than 400,000 California students graduate from high school each year, and 62% will go on to college.

Over the decades, many schools have phased out classes like auto shop and home economics in favor of college prep courses. But one local district is bringing back career training classes so students can get jobs without getting a four-year degree.

Today's high school students in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District are learning a lot more than just the 3Rs.

"The idea is that our students are not only ready for college, they're ready for careers," said Shanan Spears with the district.

They're learning everything from hospitality positions like catering and being a chef to construction and manufacturing jobs like metal welding and woodworking.

"It's going to help me in the long run, with not only securing a job, but if I'm at home and something breaks, I'm going to have the technical know-how to fix it," said Folsom High senior Dustin Davis.

Software design, health care, and sales are some of the other career training that is offered. The district says these types of classes and internships give students skills that can lead to high-paying careers without the time commitment and cost of having to attend a four-year college.

"They go to college because they think they're supposed to go to college, and they come out with a degree and they don't know what to do with it," Spears said. "They don't know where to go."

School officials say there's a huge need for workers with these types of skills.

"We almost don't even have enough students," Spears said. "There is a high demand, and we hope we're filling that gap just a little bit."

Whether they go on to college, trade school, or get a job right after graduation, these students are getting professional experience before they even get a diploma.

"I know each student has learned so much, including myself, and I'm so grateful to have this opportunity," said Varshini Nagam, a senior at Vista Del Lago High School.

Around 26% of students in the Folsom Cordova district participate in these career classes, and the district says much of the funding for this training comes from state grants.