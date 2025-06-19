Third Thursdays in Old Sacramento aim to bring more locals to historic district

Old Sacramento is trying to bounce back from a big loss this week after a fire tore through one of its most popular and oldest shops.

More than a dozen businesses are kicking off a new event that showcases the one-of-a-kind crafts and merchandise that can't be found anywhere else in Sacramento.

The historic business district is trying to bring in more customers by creating a new monthly event called Third Thursdays. It's a chance for people to learn from local artists and creators.

"It's a fun demonstration night, behind-the-scenes night with different businesses around the district," said Chelsea Evans, Old Sacramento district director.

At Blueprint, they're teaching customers how to brew the perfect cup of coffee at home.

"The big one is the blooming process," said Chase Garibaldi, manager of Blueprint Coffee Project. "That's when the water and coffee grounds meet each other for the first time."

At Threadeco Boutique, they're showing people how to mend holes and fix buttons on their own clothing instead of tossing it in the trash.

"There's really something for everyone down here," Threadeco owner Maggie Baker said.

One of Old Sac's most popular spots, Evangeline's Novelties and Costumes Shop, temporarily closed due to a fire early this week.

Some people may have security concerns due to violent crimes in the past, but the stores behind this new marketing campaign hope it will ultimately encourage more local customers to support these locally owned businesses.

"I think a lot of people think of Old Sacramento in terms of candy and coming down for the holidays, but we have so many artisans, craftspeople, really unique finds and unique gifts, and so we're really hoping to showcase that side of Old Sac," Baker said.

Third Thursdays is scheduled to run through the summer and fall and could be extended if it becomes a popular monthly event.

"My hope is that the locals understand that they can come down here to Old Sacramento for a great evening and not just come down when your aunt and uncle come to town," said Glow Studio owner Katy Karns.

"It's going to be ever changing, so each month you can come down on the third thursday and there will be different demonstrations," Evans said.