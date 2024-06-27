Watch CBS News
Third suspect arrested months after deadly shooting in Stockton's Lakeview neighborhood

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Stockton resident Boivae Martinez, Jr. in April, the police department said on Thursday. 

Martinez died after he was found in the driver's seat with at least one gunshot wound when police responded to a crash in the area of Wood Duck Circle and Quail Lakes Drive around 1 a.m. on April 6. 

Jadari Benson, 18, was arrested on May 6 during a traffic stop. About three weeks later, Rafael Galvan, 18, was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department. 

On Wednesday, Sir James Roots, 19, was arrested after police said he committed two robberies. Roots was booked into jail on charges connected to the robbery, police said. 

suspects-in-stockton-homicide.png
Sir James Roots (left), Jadari Benson (middle) and Rafael Galvan (right) have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of  21-year-old Stockton resident Boivae Martinez, Jr. Stockton Police Department

Benson, Galvan and Roots were all booked into jail for the homicide.

