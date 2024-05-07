Watch CBS News
Homicide suspect arrested a month after man found shot in Stockton's Lakeview neighborhood

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a car in Stockton in April. Now, authorities say his suspected killer is in custody.

The Stockton Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of 18-year-old Jadari Benson. San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies located Benson driving on Monday and pulled him over.

Jadari Benson, 18 Stockton Police Department

Benson has since been booked into the county jail on charges related to the killing of 21-year-old Stockton resident Boivae Martinez, Jr.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on April 6, police officers responded to a crash in the area of Wood Duck Circle and Quail Lakes Drive. Martinez was found in the driver's seat with at least a single gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Later that morning, a video shared with CBS13 shows the crash occurred in front of a home and a sign in the median was damaged.

Todd Shurtleff

Details regarding exactly what happened were not available. Stockton police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Richard Ramos

First published on May 7, 2024 / 7:24 PM PDT

