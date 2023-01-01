The year in review: 2022's most popular movies, music and Google searches

Top movies, songs of 2022 Top movies, songs of 2022 00:50

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year.



Top Films of 2022

(U.S. theatrical receipts, as reported by Box Office Mojo)

1. "Top Gun: Maverick" - $719 million

2. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - $435 million

3. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" - $411 million

4. "Avatar: The Way of Water" - $383 million

5. "Jurassic World Dominion" - $377 million

Top Songs of 2022

(from the Billboard Hot 100/Year-End Charts)

1. "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

2. "As It Was" by Harry Styles

3. "Stay" by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

4. "Easy on Me" by Adele

5. "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran

Top U.S. Google Searches of 2022

(according to Google Trends)

1. Wordle

2. Election results

3. Betty White

4. Queen Elizabeth

5. Bob Saget