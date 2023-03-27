The start of spring brings another round of snow, rain in NorCal

Start of spring brings another round of snow in Sierra

Start of spring brings another round of snow in Sierra

Start of spring brings another round of snow in Sierra

COLFAX – It may be spring, but Northern Californians will need to get ready for another round of winter storms this week.

Rain and snow are in the forecast starting Monday night. For people hitting the slopes in the Sierra, timing is everything.

"We try to go in between the atmospheric rivers," said David Gardner of Gardnerville during a stop at a gas station on Sunday. "This morning coming out of Reno, it was bad. There was snow and ice on the roads. It was at least 27 degrees. We saw at least three major accidents."

Multiple atmospheric rivers have already dumped trillions of gallons of water over California.

The winter blasts constantly forced chained controls while sometimes restricting drivers from traveling through higher elevations because of blizzard-like conditions.

On Saturday, drivers say they encountered some snow. It was snowy with whiteout conditions, according to Benjamin Wheeler, a Modesto resident.

But what's in store starting Monday night may mean heavy snow starting at 2,500 feet. The storm is expected to last through Wednesday for NorCal.

Drivers are being warned of chain controls, major travel backups and road closures are possible. However, once the winter storm passes many are already thinking about their next trip to the ski resorts.

"I'm trying to take a weekday off so I can come and ski without the hoards – so yeah, hopefully," said Ibrahim Pataudi, traveling back to the Bay Area.