The Claw makes its first autumnal appearance on Sacramento streets

Sacramento sees the return of The Claw for leaf season

Sacramento sees the return of The Claw for leaf season

Sacramento sees the return of The Claw for leaf season

SACRAMENTO – One of the City of Tree's seasonal bellwethers is back on the streets.

The claw's first day out picking up leaf piles started on Wednesday.

City of Sacramento officials say the claw will make at least seven collections on each street through the end of January.

Residents are being urged to check the SacRecycle Collection Calendar website to get an estimate of their next collection date.

Officials note that wind, rain, and leaf drop volume will all affect how long it could take for the claw to come by.