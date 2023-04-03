The All-American Rejects announce new headlining tour; Wheatland show set for September 2023

WHEATLAND – Pop rock stalwarts The All-American Rejects are hitting the road again for their first headlining tour in nearly a decade, and the Sacramento area made the list of stops.

The band announced their "Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour" on Monday.

A total of 27 cities have been announced. The Sacramento-area has a date with Tyson Ritter and Co. on Sept. 30 at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.

New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids are listed as opening acts for the Wheatland show.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale to the general public Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.