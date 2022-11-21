Thanksgiving Travel: Sacramento Airport braces for holiday travel

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — AAA is projecting air travel will drastically increase during Thanksgiving week.

But for today, at least, landing at the Sacramento International Airport looked less like the mad dash you typically see before a holiday and more like a quiet stroll.

"I was expecting it to be more crowded," said Elisa Gunn, traveling from San Diego. "It was really good. There were no lines when we checked in the car seat."

It is smooth sailing considering how AAA projects nearly 55 million people are expected to travel for the holiday. Of that estimation, 7.3 million are forecast to come from California.

"My advice to everybody would be get prepared and get to the airport early," said Bob Steponovich of El Dorado Hills.

After a few years of living in unprecedented times, airport officials are reminding fliers to budget in time for parking.

Before heading out, people can view a parking availability tracker, which lets them know which lots have open spaces.

"Family, that's the number reason why I came here," said Ghirmai Nigusse of Boston, Massachusetts, in reference to a trip to a family reunion.

"For two years, we were separated," he said.