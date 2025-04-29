Testing for self-driving big rigs sparks concern among California trucking industry

SACRAMENTO -- California may be one step closer to allowing self-driving semi-trucks on its highways.

A new proposal by the state Department of Motor Vehicles would permit testing commercial vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds on public roads for the first time.

While the move is seen by some as a technological leap forward, others, particularly in the trucking industry, fear it could come at the cost of thousands of jobs.

At Easy Truck Driving School in Placer County, manager Ali Khalil says he trains hundreds of aspiring truck drivers each year. He worries automation could decimate both his business and the industry he's worked in for more than a decade.

"I understand that we need technology and need to move forward," Khalil said. "But at the same time, we have to be very careful about the direction we're heading."

Under current state law, autonomous big rigs are not allowed on California roads. However, similar technology is already being tested in states like Texas, Arizona, and Arkansas.

California's Department of Motor Vehicles is now looking to follow suit, opening a public comment period through June before potentially moving forward with issuing permits.

Khalil's concern extends beyond his livelihood. He fears what could happen if autonomous technology fails.

"Mistakes are going to happen," he said. "God forbid, it's only going to take one error to kill a bus full of kids, and then we're going to sit back and Monday quarterback on it. That's what we don't want."

If the proposal is approved, the state could begin issuing testing permits for self-driving trucks later this year.