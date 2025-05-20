Elon Musk says he intends to remain Tesla CEO for years to come

Why are Trump, Elon Musk and Sam Altman in Saudi Arabia?

Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday he's committed to being CEO of Tesla in five years' time as the automaker faced intense consumer and stockprice pressure over his work with President Donald Trump's government.

The question came as Musk made a video appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg after Musk recently traveled to Doha as part of Mr. Trump's Mideast trip last week.

A moderator asked: "Do you see yourself and are you committed to still being the chief executive of Tesla in five years' time?"

Musk responded: "Yes."

The moderator pushed further: "No doubt about that at all?"

Musk added, chuckling: "I can't be still here if I'm dead."

Tesla has faced intense pressure as Musk worked with Mr. Trump as part of its self-described Department of Government Efficiency effort, or DOGE, particularly amid its campaign of staff cuts across the U.S. federal government.

The interview with Musk comes three weeks after a report in the Wall Street Journal on May 1 said that Tesla board members had reached out to several hiring firms about finding a new Tesla CEO.

Calling the report "absolutely false," Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm on May 1 said the electric vehicle maker's board has not contacted recruitment firms to start a search for a new CEO to replace Elon Musk.