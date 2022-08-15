Watch CBS News
Tesla catches fire on I-80 near Sacramento; 1 person taken to hospital

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A Tesla caught fire along Interstate 80 into Sacramento on Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway near Madison Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the Tesla catching fire is unclear. Flames spread from the car fire to surrounding vegetation and a utility pole.

Firefighters worked quickly and put out the flames.

One person has been taken to the hospital after the incident, but there has been no word on their condition.

Traffic along westbound I-80 was slow through the morning. 

