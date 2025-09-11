Watch CBS News
Local News

Inmate serving time for Sacramento County robbery conviction allegedly kills cellmate

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A homicide investigation is underway at the California Correctional Institution prison after the death of an inmate this week.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says 26-year-old inmate Malik Campbell was found responsive in his cell Tuesday afternoon. Campbell was pronounced dead just over a half-hour later, officials say.

No weapon was found at the scene, CDCR says, but officials have classified the incident as a homicide investigation and have placed Campbell's cellmate, 29-year-old Donte Walker, in restricted housing.

Campbell's exact cause of death will be investigated by the Kern County Coroner. Prison officials say Campbell was serving a 26-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter out of San Diego County with a number of enhancements.

Walker is serving a four-year sentence out of Sacramento County for a second-degree robbery conviction. He was also convicted out of Placer County for criminal conspiracy.

California Correctional Institution is located in Tehachapi. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue