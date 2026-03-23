3 burned after teen tries to relight BBQ in Modesto, fire officials say

A teenager was seriously injured and two others were burned in a backyard fire during a family gathering in Modesto on Monday evening, officials said.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 300 block of North Madison Street.

Modesto Fire said the teenager was attempting to re-light a barbecue using a flammable liquid when the fire suddenly flashed, igniting and causing significant burns. Officials said the teen suffered second-degree burns to just under 50% of their body.

Emergency crews, including an advanced life support ambulance and two paramedic firefighters, responded to the scene and began treatment. Officials said a medical helicopter airlifted the teen to a burn center for further care.

Two other adults were also burned during the incident, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately released.