Teen sentenced for deadly Woodland crash that killed woman, granddaughter

Teen sentenced for deadly crash in Woodland in 2023

WOODLAND — The teen convicted in a Woodland crash that killed a woman and her granddaughter last year has been ordered by a judge to remain in juvenile hall for the next four and a half years, officials said Friday.

The now-14-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, was found guilty last month of several counts including vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors say that on April 8, 2023, he stole a car from a family member and took it on a joyride, eventually crashing into two other cars.

The collision killed Tina Vital and her 4-year-old granddaughter. Their family was at Friday's sentencing.

"Tina was my only sister, my baby sister. She's gone," said. "I'm glad justice was served. I understand he's a minor, that played into it and I'm just glad it's over."

The teen's sentence was two years short of the maximum allowed under law. He will remain in detention until the age of 19.