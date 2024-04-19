Teen convicted of vehicular manslaughter, stealing family car in Woodland crash that killed 2

WOODLAND - A teenager was convicted of vehicular manslaughter for a crash that killed a 4-year-old and her grandmother in Woodland more than a year ago, according to prosecutors.

On April 8, 2023, the then 13-year-old stole a vehicle from a family member and led officers on a chase after he was seen driving erratically.

The driver, who has not been identified due to his age, then crashed into two vehicles near College and Court streets. Tina Vital, 43, and her 4-year-old granddaughter died and two others were critically injured.

The teenager had pled not guilty to 13 criminal counts, including murder, vehicular manslaughter, vehicle theft and evading police.

The court sustained all of the charges and special allegations, except for the murder charges.

The teenager could remain a ward of the court until he turns 21. A disposition hearing is scheduled for May 23 and 24.