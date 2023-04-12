Watch CBS News
A 4-year-old girl is now the second victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Woodland

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Attorney: Parents of 13-year-old driver accused in deadly Woodland crash will likely not be criminal
WOODLAND -- The fiery crash in Woodland on Saturday has claimed a second life: the four-year-old granddaughter of the first victim, Tina Vital who died on scene. 

According to the family, the child died early Wednesday in the hospital after being injured in the crash that was caused by a 13-year-old driving a stolen vehicle

Woodland Police Department was led on a chase which ended when the teenager lost control and crashed into two other vehicles, which caused these vehicles to catch fire. 

At least 10 people, of which three are children, were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

The teenager is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading with injuries. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday in Yolo County Juvenile Court.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 8:47 AM

