Teen girl riding e-bike revived, hospitalized after hit by vehicle near South Lake Tahoe, CHP says

EL DORADO COUNTY – A 13-year-old girl riding an e-bike was revived and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle near South Lake Tahoe Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just after 7:45 a.m., officers said the teen girl was riding her e-bike in the area of Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Sawmill Road.

When she was crossing Lake Tahoe Boulevard, the driver of an Acura MDX was heading east on Lake Tahoe Boulevard and crashed into the girl.

The girl was propelled into the air and hit a snow paddle maker, the CHP said.

Firefighters were able to revive the girl, officers said. She was taken to the hospital with several life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.

The CHP is seeking to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and was not interviewed.

The driver of the Acura, a 53-year-old woman from South Lake Tahoe, was not injured. The CHP did not say any arrests were made.

The crash remains under investigation.