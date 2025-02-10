Watch CBS News
Teen rescued after falling into Northern California mine shaft

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

AUBURN — A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a Northern California mine shaft, officials said Monday. 

It happened in the Placer County city of Auburn near China Bar in the Auburn State Recreation Area, the California State Parks department said. 

auburn-mine-rescue.jpg
Cal Fire NEU

The teenager was exploring a Gold Rush-era mine shaft that was about six feet deep and 30 feet back when he fell and became stuck. After about 15 minutes, a friend who was with the teen called for help. 

It took approximately 40 minutes to safely rescue the teen, who was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, officials said. The teen did not suffer any major injuries.

State parks officials said Cal Fire personnel conducted the rescue, while first responders from the city of Auburn all assisted with the call.

California State Parks said it "advises the public to not explore any of these historic mine shafts as they are unstable and are known to have steep drop-offs."

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

