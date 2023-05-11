Teen turns himself after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Yuba City

YUBA CITY - A teen was shot and killed in Yuba City and another teen is in custody, accused of the killing.

On Wednesday at 9:45 p.m., Yuba City police received a call about someone being shot inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, according to a Yuba City Sheriff's Office statement. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a teenage male who had been shot.

Officers learned the suspect left the scene before they arrived. They began searching surrounding neighborhoods, while investigators spoke with witnesses and processed the scene. The weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was found at the scene.

At around 11:20 p.m., the suspect, who is also a teenage male, turned himself in to police in Yuba City. He was subsequently arrested and booked into Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility in Marysville for murder.

This investigation is still ongoing, but at this time, it appears to be an isolated incident, police say.

Authorities have not released the identities of the teens involved in the incident.