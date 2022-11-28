Teen killed, woman suspected of DUI after crash in Isleton

ISLETON - One driver is dead and another driver is under arrest after two vehicles crashed in Isleton over the weekend.

According to the CHP, just after 9:30 p.m., a Subaru was headed south on State Road 160 in Isleton and a Honda was coming from the opposite direction when the Subaru crossed over the double yellow lines and hit the Honda head-on. The crash sent the Honda down the levee on the side of State Road 160.

The crash left one person dead and another injured. CHP

Officers arrived at the scene and say the driver of the Subaru, a 20-year-old woman, showed signs of alcohol intoxication. She was treated for minor injuries and then booked into jail on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony DUI causing injury, and felony DUI alcohol/drug combination causing injury.

The driver of the Honda, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 18-year-old Ryan Oliver Aguirre of Sacramento, was declared dead while he was being transported to UC Davis Medical Center.

Authorities have not released the identity of the other driver.