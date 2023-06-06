Teen fatally stabbed after Turlock house party identified as Dylan Dooling

TURLOCK — The teen who was fatally stabbed after leaving a Turlock house party last week has been identified.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the victim was 17-year-old Turlock resident Dylan Dooling.

Reports of the stabbing at around 10:45 p.m. from N. Daubenberger Road, investigators said. First responders arrived and found Dooling on the sidewalk in need of medical aid.

Dooling was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives determined that Dooling had attended a nearby party earlier in the night and was involved in an altercation with a group of people as he was leaving.

Investigators said Dooling was stabbed at least one time during that altercation.

The suspects are described as young males in their teens to early twenties.