Teen riding e-bike knocks over woman inside Folsom Walmart

Folsom residents are saying they are fed up with close calls involving e-bike riders after the most recent incident saw a rider knocking over a woman inside Walmart.

It happened Monday night inside the Walmart on Riley Street. According to Folsom police, it was unintentional and the woman who was hit did not want to press any charges or seek medical attention.

The 18-year-old rider was issued a formal trespassing warning and was released to a parent.

"These kids are dangerous out there," said Mary Dunham, who has encountered e-bikes around her neighborhood.

While this rider is considered an adult at 18, Lieutenant Lou Wright with the Folsom police said parents could be held responsible in certain cases if their child is riding recklessly.

"I know the parents want them to be safe, but then when they are on their own, they just ride around like nothing," said Josie Pereria, who said she is always cautious while driving.

Lt. Wright said police are focusing on e-bike education. Over the past three weeks, officers have visited middle schools for enforcement, citing two kids and giving 17 kids warnings.

"I have some in my community where they just pop out of nowhere," said Pereria. "If I hadn't stopped, they would have been hit or something."

Collisions in the community are happening. Last month, Folsom police said a kid who was allegedly riding an e-bike in the wrong direction in a bike lane on Riley Street was hit by a car. The same afternoon, a person riding a scooter in the same area had crashed.

"With three different classes plus the scooter, it's complicated," said state Senator Roger Niello, who represents Folsom.

Niello said he thinks enforcement starts with parents educating the children on the rules of the road and making sure they are wearing a helmet. He added that he is looking into legislation that would require training and more guidelines for riders.

"I think it's good that kids have something like that to do," said Chris Sanchez, who lives in Somerset.

Leaders are looking into how to balance freedom and fun on e-bikes with safety for everyone.

"People don't want to get in fights with these kids because they are so disrespectful," Dunham said.

CBS13 reached out to Walmart for comment on its rules regarding e-bikes inside its stores but has not heard back.