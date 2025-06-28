Watch CBS News
Teen driver hits Stockton patrol car to try and help suspects escape, police say

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news.
/ CBS Sacramento

/ CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police said a teenage girl tried to help robbery suspects escape by ramming a patrol car with the vehicle she was driving on Friday.

Around 3:11 p.m., police said three men, ages 32, 44 and 44, were pistol-whipped, punched and had their belongings taken.

Officers spotted the suspects, and the suspects tried to run from officers, police said.

During the pursuit, a driver rammed into a patrol car to try and pick up the suspects and flee, police said. One of the suspects was arrested, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested after the vehicle was disabled, police said.

According to police, force was used to arrest the driver. Stockton Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, firearm charges and resisting arrest.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, robbery, conspiracy, accessory, firearm charges, evading and resisting arrest, police said.

The officer was not injured, and the victims were treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police recovered the gun, and they were able to recover most of the victims' property.

