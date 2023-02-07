Watch CBS News
Teen arrested in connection with 2022 shooting on March Lane in Stockton that killed 1, injured 3 others

STOCKTON - Police have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last year.

Deonte Holmes was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force for his suspected involvement in a fatal shooting that happened almost a year ago.

Just after midnight on March 22, Holmes allegedly opened fire along the 8100 block of West Lane and killed another 18-year-old and wounded three other men ages 28, 29, and 46, police say. 

Holmes was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on the charge of murder. 

