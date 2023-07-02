Teen, 17, shot on Canterbury Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A 17-year-old boy was shot overnight on Canterbury Road in Sacramento, police said Sunday.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers were dispatched at around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the area.

The teen was located with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital.

Sacramento police said they are still searching for a suspect in this shooting.

It was the second violent crime to happen along the 1900 block of Canterbury Road in the last two weeks. In mid-June, two people were hospitalized after a double stabbing.