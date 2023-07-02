Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen, 17, shot on Canterbury Road in Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A 17-year-old boy was shot overnight on Canterbury Road in Sacramento, police said Sunday.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers were dispatched at around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the area.

The teen was located with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital.

Sacramento police said they are still searching for a suspect in this shooting.

It was the second violent crime to happen along the 1900 block of Canterbury Road in the last two weeks. In mid-June, two people were hospitalized after a double stabbing.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.