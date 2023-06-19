Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police investigating double stabbing on Canterbury Road

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a stabbing left two people hurt in Sacramento late Sunday night.

Sacramento police said, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Canterbury Road to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers found one person with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

That person was taken to the hospital, police said, but a second person with a stab wound linked to the incident was also later found at another hospital.

 Exactly what led up to the stabbing is under investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this time. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 2:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.