Sacramento police investigating double stabbing on Canterbury Road

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a stabbing left two people hurt in Sacramento late Sunday night.

Sacramento police said, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Canterbury Road to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers found one person with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

That person was taken to the hospital, police said, but a second person with a stab wound linked to the incident was also later found at another hospital.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is under investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this time.