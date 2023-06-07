Teen, 16, accused of shooting at moving vehicle in Turlock

TURLOCK — Authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of firing gunshots at a moving vehicle in Turlock in late May.

The Turlock Police Department said an arrest warrant for the teen was obtained Wednesday and he faces charges of attempted homicide, shooting at an occupied vehicle, being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, and possession of a concealed firearm.

On the night of May 26, police officers were dispatched to a reported drive-by shooting along West Main Street. Turlock police said they identified the teen as one of three involved individuals — the other two have not yet been located or identified.

No injuries were reported.