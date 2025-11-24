See which Sierra ski resorts have announced target opening days

After a wet start to the cold season for Northern California, a number of Lake Tahoe area ski resorts are gearing up for opening soon.

Ski resorts have been hopeful that the early round of wet weather has set the stage for colder temperatures.

As of Monday, Heavenly Mountain Resort is now open.

When will Tahoe ski resorts open for the season?

These are the opening dates for other Tahoe-area resorts, ordered by date:

Palisades Tahoe plans a Nov. 26 opening, weather permitting.

Both Boreal and Sugar Bowl plan a Nov. 28 opening.

Kirkwood lists a Dec. 5 opening on its website.

Northstar says their opening has been detailed and no target date has been announced.

Mt. Rose has already been open since Nov. 21. Notably, this resort is at the highest base elevation, making it the bellwether of the ski season.