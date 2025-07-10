Tahoe's American Century Championship tees off. Here are the celebrities playing this year.

Practice rounds are underway at Edgewood Tahoe for the American Century Championship happening this weekend.

The golf tournament, now in its 36th year, brings out a slew of celebrities competing for a $750,000 purse.

Previous winners include pro tennis player Mardy Fish in 2024, basketball star Stephen Curry in 2023, and retired NFL star Tony Romo in 2022.

Starting Thursday, celebrities were getting in their practice rounds for the tournament.

The first round of the competition is scheduled to tee off Friday morning.

Who's playing in the American Century Championship this year?

Nearly 100 celebrities are listed as expected participants for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Most of the celebrity participants hail from the sports world, but a number of entertainers are also on the schedule.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is also among those expected to participate – prompting speculation over whether his megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift will also be paying a visit to Lake Tahoe this weekend.

Other notable celebrities teeing off this year include: Davante Adams, Josh Adams, Nate Bargatze, Charles Barkley, Tim Brown, Joe Buck, Steph Curry, George Kittle, Trevor Lawrence, Rob Mac, Baker Mayfield, The Miz, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, and Miles Teller.

A full list of celebrity participants and daily player pairings can be found on the American Century Championship's website.