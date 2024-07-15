Raiders legend Tim Brown hits hole-in-one at American Century Championship in Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – An NFL legend had an awesome moment at the celebrity golf championship in Tahoe over the weekend.

Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Tim Brown hit a hole-in-one during round one of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday.

It happened on the 12th hole at Edgewood Tahoe.

Heisman Trophy Winner @81TimBrown aced No. 12 to win a FREE boat.#ACCGolf pic.twitter.com/tji1hMvDrx — American Century Championship (@ACChampionship) July 12, 2024

Brown's ace also won him a free boat valued at more than $200,000.

Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry also aced a hole at the same tournament last year.

The American Century Championship brought out a slew of star athletes, both active and retired, over the weekend at Tahoe. Brown finished T16, behind New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tied with Joe Mauer and Matt Ryan.

Retired pro tennis player Mardy Fish won the tournament.