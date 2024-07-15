Watch CBS News
Raiders legend Tim Brown hits hole-in-one at American Century Championship in Tahoe

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STATELINE, Nev. – An NFL legend had an awesome moment at the celebrity golf championship in Tahoe over the weekend.

Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Tim Brown hit a hole-in-one during round one of the American Century celebrity golf championship on Friday.

It happened on the 12th hole at Edgewood Tahoe.

Brown's ace also won him a free boat valued at more than $200,000.

Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry also aced a hole at the same tournament last year.

The American Century Championship brought out a slew of star athletes, both active and retired, over the weekend at Tahoe. Brown finished T16, behind New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tied with Joe Mauer and Matt Ryan.

Retired pro tennis player Mardy Fish won the tournament. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

