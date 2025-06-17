Man swimming without life jacket goes missing in river near Sacramento airport

SACRAMENTO — Crews are searching the Sacramento River near the Interstate 5 bridge for a swimmer who went missing, officials said late Tuesday afternoon.

Sacramento Fire said a man in his 20s began struggling while he was swimming without a life jacket near a boat launch. The man went underwater and never resurfaced.

The fire department said it first responded just after 4 p.m. to the area of the river where Garden Highway passes underneath the freeway, near Sacramento International Airport.

No further details were available.