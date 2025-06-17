Watch CBS News
Local News

Man swimming without life jacket goes missing in river near Sacramento airport

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Crews are searching the Sacramento River near the Interstate 5 bridge for a swimmer who went missing, officials said late Tuesday afternoon.

Sacramento Fire said a man in his 20s began struggling while he was swimming without a life jacket near a boat launch. The man went underwater and never resurfaced.

The fire department said it first responded just after 4 p.m. to the area of the river where Garden Highway passes underneath the freeway, near Sacramento International Airport.

No further details were available.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.