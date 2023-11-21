California SWAT standoff ends deadly in Upland, suspect's home burns down

SWAT standoff turns deadly after house fire in Upland SWAT standoff turns deadly after house fire in Upland 01:48

A SWAT standoff turned deadly when police exchanged gunfire with the suspect as he exited a burning home in Upland.

The incident started around 3:15 p.m. when authorities tried to serve a search warrant at the 1500 block of Fairwood Way, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. When law enforcement approached the home, the suspect fired at the deputies.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home, which lasted for several hours. After multiple attempts to negotiate with the man inside, the house burst into flames around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said law enforcement tried to enter the building after deploying tear gas and claimed the man set off explosives.

The suspect was killed after exchanging gun fire with authorities when he walked out of the burning home, according to the Upland Police Department. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.