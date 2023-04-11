Sutter County woman hit and killed while walking across Hwy. 99

A fatal accident on northbound State Route 99 resulted in a woman being killed, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened late Monday night, just after 11 p.m.

The 59-year-old Sutter County victim was standing on the right shoulder of the highway, just south of the State Route 70 overcrossing, when a 20-year-old man from Sacramento, who was going at about 80 miles per hour, approached her.

As the car drove up, the woman ran across the road directly in front of the man's vehicle. The man was unable to avoid crashing into her and the impact of the crash caused her fatal injuries, the CHP says.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, which is currently under investigation.

The Yuba/Sutter CHP office is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (530) 645-6200.