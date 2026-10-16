Off-duty California State Parks officers pull woman from burning car off Highway 70

Two off-duty California State Parks officers rescued a woman from a burning vehicle Friday morning after a rollover off Highway 70 in Sutter County, officials said.

The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on the southbound Nicolaus Avenue offramp. Sutter County Fire said the vehicle rolled about 10 feet down an embankment and caught fire with the driver trapped inside.

CHP said the two State Parks officers were on their way to a training class when they saw smoke and stopped to help.

At first, the officers tried to put out the fire with extinguishers, but the flames kept spreading into the passenger compartment.

Scene of the crash. Sutter County Fire Department

Unable to get out on her own, the woman crawled toward the rear of the overturned vehicle, where one of the officers reached through a broken window and pulled her out.

Moments later, CHP said, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The woman suffered burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately released.