Suspicious package left at Sacramento County building prompts investigation, EOD team response

SACRAMENTO – Authorities were urging people to detour around a Downton Sacramento block as they investigated a suspicious package Monday morning.

The scene was in front of the Sacramento County Administration Center.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a suspicious package was left at the building. No description of the package – including why it has been deemed suspicious – has been released, but an explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene.

Due to the investigation, 8th Street between H and I streets was closed.

A little before 11 a.m., the sheriff's office announced that they had cleared the package and the road was reopening.