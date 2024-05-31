Suspects arrested in Sacramento County retail theft believed to be connected to other thefts, deputies say

SACRAMENTO – Detectives believe three suspects they say were caught stealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Sacramento County are connected to other unreported thefts in the area.

Deputies said Tabojia Washington, Tremaine Dixon and an unknown man walked into Bath and Body Works on Olson Drive and walked out with $1,940 in merchandise without paying.

Washington was holding an 18-month-old child in her arms while grabbing and walking out with the merchandise, deputies said.

The suspects then went to the Bath and Body Works on Fair Oaks Boulevard and returned some of the merchandise they took from the other store, deputies said. They received funds back on a gift card and took off in a vehicle.

The suspects were located a short distance from the store and were arrested. They also recovered some merchandise in the vehicle.

Deputies said the child was not secured in a car seat and "did not appear cared for." Detectives used their own money to buy diapers for the child before Children's Protective Services arrived and placed the child into protective custody.

Washington and Dixon were booked into jail on multiple charges and are scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Detectives believe the three suspects were involved in other unreported thefts in the area. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.