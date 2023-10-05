Suspects arrested in connection with fatal Stockton shooting

STOCKTON - A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead, and another injured.

According to the Stockton Police Department, on September 23, 2023, shortly before 2 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of E. Flora St. on a report of a person shot. Officers found two male victims, 20 and 23, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims later died from his injuries.

On Friday, following their investigation, detectives arrested 28-year-old Dominique Naylor in connection to the incident. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for homicide.

Then, on Wednesday of this week, detectives arrested 23-year-old Jeffery Stewart for his alleged role in the shooting. He was booked into jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and related charges, police say.

Dominique Naylor and Jeffery Stewart (l-r) Stockton PD

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.