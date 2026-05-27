Deputies investigate suspected rooster-fighting operation in Lodi

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating a suspected rooster-fighting operation discovered over Memorial Day weekend in Lodi.

Deputies responded on May 24 to reports of a possible rooster-fighting event near Kettleman Lane and Highway 12.

More than 150 vehicles were found gathered in an orchard there. Authorities said many vehicles fled the area as deputies arrived.

Deputies also located 18 live roosters, including several that were confined inside a locked vehicle. Officials said deputies forced entry into the vehicle out of concern for the animals' welfare.

San Joaquin County Animal Services has since taken custody of the roosters.

The sheriff's office has not announced any arrests connected to the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes the recovered roosters belong to them to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. The investigation remains ongoing.