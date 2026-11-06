Six suspected gang members arrested in connection to Modesto home invasion

Six men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery on Goldrun Drive earlier this week, Modesto police said on Friday.

Officials said that police received a report on Nov. 4 of a robbery in progress at a home. When officers arrived, they saw three people approaching a vehicle parked nearby, and a fourth person running away on foot into a backyard in the neighborhood, police said.

Police then set up a perimeter and found the suspect who had fled on foot in a backyard near Hubert Street, where he was taken into custody, according to officials.

Further investigation uncovered two more suspects that had left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle linked to the two outstanding suspects through surveillance footage, and then used city cameras, including license plate-reading cameras, to track that vehicle to a home in Ceres, officials said.

Detectives found those two suspects as they were driving away from that home and took them into custody, bringing the total number of people arrested to six.

Five suspects were identified by police as Alexander Rincon, 26, Marco Vega, 31, Manuel Lopez, 23, Jose Reyuelta, 20, and Abrahan Rivera, 31, all from Modesto. The sixth suspect, George Gonzales, 39, is from Oakland.

All six men are facing multiple felony charges, including charges related to criminal street gang participation, officials said.