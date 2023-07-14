Suspect for vandalizing Mexican restaurant in Tracy officially charged

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- The suspect accused of vandalizing a restaurant in Tracy has officially been charged, said authorities.

Identified as 37-year-old Sean Williams, the suspect was seen throwing rocks at Taqueria La Mexicana by officers from the Tracy Police Department's Special Enforcement Team (SET) on July 10.

Officers proceeded to capture him on foot and he was taken into custody with assistance from patrol officers.

A search warrant was then issued for his residence and during the search, officers found evidence that connected him to at least 12 vandalisms that have occurred over the last two months.

Williams was subsequently booked into San Joaquin County Jail and two days later, on July 12, he was officially charged at his first arraignment with felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $30,000 and his next arraignment date is scheduled for July 18 in Manteca Court.