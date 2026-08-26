Suspect in Thunder Valley Casino restaurant stabbing pleads not guilty

A suspect accused of stabbing coworkers at a restaurant inside Thunder Valley Casino has pleaded not guilty to felony attempted murder charges, officials said Wednesday.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the defense also requested that the court appoint a doctor to analyze an advisory hearing for Joseph Naugle, 23, on September 2.

Joseph Naugle was arrested in connection with a stabbing at Thunder Valley Casino on Aug. 19, 2026, authorities said. Placer County Sheriff's Office

The stabbing happened on the evening of August 19 inside the casino's Dos Coyotes restaurant and left five victims.

A Thunder Valley Casino spokesperson previously said the stabbing happened in the kitchen area of the restaurant and noted that everyone involved was a restaurant employee.

All victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Details on what led to the stabbings were not yet available.